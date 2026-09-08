Tariff fight looms over Nova Scotia legislature’s return

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The economy, U.S. tariffs, and workers’ rights dominated the agenda as the Nova Scotia MLAs returned to Province House for the fall sitting of the legislature.

The trade feud with the United States was particularly top of mind, as Canada’s retaliatory tariffs on American goods are now in effect.

Premier Tim Houston said conversations are underway with businesses in the province as the feud escalates.

“(We’re talking) about direct impacts on their supply chain, on their customer base, what the impact would then be on their employment base. We just need to make sure that we’re listening carefully,” he said.

Despite those conversations, Finance Minister John Lohr said government has not tapped into Nova Scotia’s $50 million contingency fund that’s aimed at offering tariff relief.

“We’re watching the whole situation very closely. It’s a very dynamic situation. It’s ongoing,” said Lohr. “We’ll figure it out as we go.”

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However, interim Liberal Leader Iain Rankin said more action should be taken.

“I think we should have scenario planning across the board. There should be a task force,” he said.

“It should be all hands on deck to figure out how to work with businesses.”

The Houston government was also questioned on when a fiscal update will be released. Lohr didn’t commit to a specific date, but said it would happen this month.

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“It’s not ready yet. There’s still being extensive work done on it, but when it’s ready we’ll do it,” he said.

Meantime, the province has tabled legislation proposing stronger workers’ protections, including changes to overtime rules and tips.

It would reduce the overtime threshold from 48 hours to 44 hours a week. Some other provinces, such as Newfoundland and British Columbia, have the threshold set at 40 hours.

“That still puts us behind eight other provinces and territories,” said NDP Leader Claudia Chender, adding while her party is glad to see some progress, it seems insufficient. “Nova Scotians are bracing for an uncertain economic future and this is a moment when we really need to strengthen those protections for workers.”

Although the fall sitting just got underway Tuesday, Houston said he will be away from the legislature next week for the Prime Minister’s investment summit.

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Protest outside Province House

Outside Province House, protestors gathered to voice their displeasure and sing in what was called the “people’s choir” by organizers.

“Clearly these demonstrations are a sign that they feel like they aren’t being heard, it feels like decisions are being made unilaterally,” said organizer, Badia Nehme.

2:16 Rallies held outside Province House as legislature fall sitting begins

Those decisions include Houston’s repeal of the uranium mining ban. Environmental advocates outside Province House said they’re fighting to reinstate that ban.

A petition with more than 10,000 signatures was tabled for the third time on Tuesday.

“We’ve worked really hard. It’s been less than a year and we’ve managed to make it the largest petition in Nova Scotia history,” said Sarah Trask.

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Tuesday’s rally was organized after singing protesters were kicked out of the legislature this past spring while speaking out against budget cuts.

Last week, the Speaker rescinded her decision to temporarily ban 36 people who took part in March’s singing protest.

“In the gallery, the feeling was incredible, to be doing something as simple as singing this beautiful protest song. The feeling of power and unity in raised voices I think is unbeatable,” said Stephanie Domet, a local writer who was among those banned.

“I wish more of our provincial politicians did have that flexibility of mind, that’s what Nova Scotians are asking right now.”