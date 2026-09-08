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Politics

More Nova Scotians add their names to petition calling for return of uranium ban

By Devin Stevens The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2026 12:34 pm
1 min read
The Nova Scotia legislature is shown in Halifax, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia legislature is shown in Halifax, on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan. AV/SDV
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More than 10,000 people have now signed a petition asking the Nova Scotia government to reinstate a ban on uranium mining in the province.

The opposition Liberals and NDP were planning to table more than 2,000 new signatures as politicians returned to the legislature.

This is on top of more than 8,000 signatures already on record.

Premier Tim Houston’s government repealed the decades long ban in March 2025, but no new mining operation has started up in the meantime.

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Houston has said the element is mined safely in other places and that the province needs to develop its natural resources to improve its economy.

Petition organizers say the new signatures were collected by community members, grassroots organizations and local businesses.

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Dr. Catherine Cervin, with the Canadian Association of Physicians for the Environment, said in a statement that uranium mining can release radioactive material into the water and air.

“The ban protected us because mining activities were required to cease if uranium was discovered at greater than 100 parts per million. We no longer have that protection,” Cervin said in a statement.

Click to play video: 'Mi’kmaw leaders in N.S. calling for more consultation in uranium mining projects'
Mi’kmaw leaders in N.S. calling for more consultation in uranium mining projects

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