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Politics

Nanaimo encampment in place for 20 years should be cleaned up, neighbours say

By Kylie Stanton & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 30, 2026 12:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Residents near Nanaimo calling on officials to clean up long-time encampment'
Residents near Nanaimo calling on officials to clean up long-time encampment
Residents near a rural Nanaimo property are calling on officials to clean up a long-time encampment on the land. The Regional District says it's been aware of the property for years. Kylie Stanton has the story.
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Concerns are growing in a Vancouver Island community over a nearby encampment that neighbours say has been there for almost two decades.

Mike Gogo, who runs Gogo’s Christmas Tree Farm in South Nanaimo, told Global News that the encampment is about four miles away from his property.

“People are afraid to go up there and it is not a good scene,” he said.

The property off Nanaimo Lakes Road is not accessible from the road, but video taken by a drone shows campers, vehicles and what appears to be piles of debris littering the area.

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“It’s a terrible fire hazard,” Gogo said.

Click to play video: 'Ladysmith seeks ’emergency’ assistance'
Ladysmith seeks ’emergency’ assistance

According to the Regional District of Nanaimo, there was an active file on the property between 2014 and 2019, but nothing since.

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Gogo said that just because there have been no complaints since 2019 doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be dealt with.

“Because it is up a side road, out of sight, out of mind,” he said.

“With most people, apathy reigns supreme.”

Gogo said he has yet to lodge a formal complaint, but would like the regional district to deal with the issue.

“They should come in there and clean it up,” he said.

“And whatever the cost is, shouldn’t come out of the public purse. It should come out of the owner of the property; that’s only fair.”

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