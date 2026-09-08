N.S. tables bill to increase protection for some workers

The Nova Scotia government has tabled legislation that would increase protections for some workers.
The bill tabled by Labour Minister Nolan Young would reduce the overtime threshold from 48 hours per week to 44 hours and give the government new tools to recover unpaid earnings owed to workers.
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The proposed legislation would also expand overtime eligibility to ensure overtime pay is offered when extra hours are voluntary, not just when overtime work is required by an employer.
The new protections in the proposed legislation would not apply to some workers, including people working in the construction and agriculture sectors.
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Another amendment in the newly tabled bill would guard against tip theft, ensuring gratuities are paid to those who earn the tips.
The legislation proposes to implement the changes to overtime and tip protection rules on April 1, while wage recovery measures would come into effect through separate regulations.
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