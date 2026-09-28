Thousands attend unruly Guelph homecoming street party as police investigate injuries, damage

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City officials and police in Guelph are reviewing a homecoming street party that drew thousands of University of Guelph students after the gathering descended into disorder, leaving multiple people injured and prompting the deployment of the police tactical unit.

Video from the off-campus event on Saturday showed partygoers throwing objects into large crowds, while students described glass bottles, metal water bottles, sticks and other debris being hurled through the air.

Some students told Global News they chose to leave when the situation escalated.

Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie said he was unhappy with what took place.

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“What I saw and what I heard is not good. And I am pretty ticked about that,” Guthrie said.

Police were out in force during the gathering and eventually deployed tactical officers to help restore order.

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In a statement, the police chief said officers observed objects being thrown, people climbing buildings and other structures, and reports of shoplifting and vandalism affecting nearby businesses.

Police said emergency responders treated multiple people for injuries, including cuts and lacerations, and responded to several intoxication-related medical calls.

Authorities said charges have already been laid and additional charges are possible as investigators review video from the event.

The incident has renewed concerns about large university homecoming celebrations. Similar problems in the past led Queen’s University to suspend its traditional homecoming for several years before moving celebrations to the fall reading week.

Cleanup efforts continued in Guelph following the weekend gathering, with repairs to damaged walls and buildings expected to follow.

Students who attended said the event spiralled out of control as the crowd grew.

“People were throwing sticks and bricks, it got out of hand for sure,” one student said.

Despite the unrest, police said there were no serious injuries reported.