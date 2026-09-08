Trade war takes centre stage in Quebec election campaign

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The escalating trade dispute between Canada and the United States is increasingly shaping Quebec’s provincial election campaign, with the major parties offering competing visions for how to protect jobs and businesses from the impact of tariffs.

The issue moved to the forefront Tuesday after federal counter-tariffs against the United States prompted reactions from party leaders across the province.

Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) Leader Christine Fréchette unveiled a series of measures aimed at shielding Quebec’s economy from potential fallout, saying the province must stand firm in the face of U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade policies.

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“We are heading for hard times and Quebec will not back down in the face of Trump,” Fréchette said.

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Among the proposals, Fréchette called on municipalities, organizations and consumers to prioritize Quebec-made goods.

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“I urge municipalities, organisms as well as citizens, consumers, to buy more Quebec products,” she said.

Fréchette also proposed changes to Quebec’s public procurement process that would bar U.S. companies from bidding on certain provincial contracts, creating more opportunities for Quebec and Canadian firms.

However, Liberal Leader Charles Milliard argued the CAQ’s plan does not go far enough.

“Most of the ideas that she announced this morning were actually ideas that I proposed last week except that they’re less ambitious,” Milliard said.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon, whose party continues to lead in recent polling, also criticized the government’s approach.

St-Pierre Plamondon said the PQ is better positioned to defend Quebec’s interests as the trade dispute intensifies.

“Who has the best team and the best intellectual understanding of what’s going on to defend Quebec interests with regards to the tariffs,” he said, pointing to his party’s economic expertise.

The PQ leader also raised concerns about Ottawa’s handling of the dispute, arguing Quebec businesses were not adequately consulted before the federal government imposed counter-tariffs.

“If Quebec’s interests are sacrificed and are not taken into consideration in the measures that they put forward, that’s a problem for us. And that’s a problem for our economy,” he said.

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Business groups have largely backed Ottawa’s decision to retaliate against U.S. tariffs, while warning that the uncertainty is creating challenges for companies.

Véronique Proulx, president of the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec, said the federal government has taken appropriate steps to defend Canadian interests, but businesses affected by the dispute may need additional support.

“There’s not a lot of certainty for companies at this point but we still think the federal government is in a good position,” Proulx said. “[It is] doing a lot of the right things to defend our interests.”

The trade dispute is expected to remain a major campaign issue as party leaders prepare for a series of election debates in the coming days and weeks, giving voters a clearer look at how each party plans to respond to growing economic tensions with the United States.