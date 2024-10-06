SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Cloverdale

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Mike Starchuk
    Mike Starchuk
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Elenore Sturko
    Elenore Sturko
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Pat McCutcheon
    Pat McCutcheon
    Green
  • Judy Meilleur
    Judy Meilleur
    Freedom Party
Surrey-Cloverdale is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Mike Starchuk who first took office in 2020. Starchuk collected 12,992 votes, winning 52.1 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

This is the number one riding to watch this provincial election.

B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Cloverdale riding

It’s incumbent versus incumbent after Starchuk flipped this seat for the NDP in 2020 and Surrey South MLA Elenore Sturko is now running this riding for the Conservatives.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Cloverdale during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Mike Starchuk (Incumbent)

Conservative: Elenore Sturko (Incumbent)

Green: Pat McCutcheon

Freedom Party: Judy Meilleur

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

