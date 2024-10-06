SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Boundary-Similkameen

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Roly Russell
    Roly Russell
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Donegal Wilson
    Donegal Wilson
    Conservative
  • Kevin Eastwood
    Kevin Eastwood
    Green
  • Sean Taylor
    Sean Taylor
    Independent
Boundary-Similkameen is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays & Okanagan region.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Roly Russell who first took office in 2020. Russell collected 10,500 votes, winning 49.85 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

B.C. election: A look at Boundary-Similkameen riding

This is a riding to watch in the upcoming election.

Four years ago, this was a major win for Russell, who won by 13.2 per cent. That was a significant change from the BC Liberals winning by 10.1 per cent in 2017.

Russell is running again in one of the NDP’s best hopes in the Okanagan.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Boundary-Similkameen during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Roly Russell (Incumbent)

Conservative: Donegal Wilson

Green: Kevin Eastwood

Independent: Sean Taylor

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

