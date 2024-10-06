BC election 2024 results: Boundary-Similkameen

Send this page to someone via email

Boundary-Similkameen is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays & Okanagan region.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Roly Russell who first took office in 2020. Russell collected 10,500 votes, winning 49.85 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:40 B.C. election: A look at Boundary-Similkameen riding

This is a riding to watch in the upcoming election.

Four years ago, this was a major win for Russell, who won by 13.2 per cent. That was a significant change from the BC Liberals winning by 10.1 per cent in 2017.

Russell is running again in one of the NDP’s best hopes in the Okanagan.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Boundary-Similkameen during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: Roly Russell (Incumbent) Conservative: Donegal Wilson Green: Kevin Eastwood Independent: Sean Taylor