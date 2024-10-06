SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Kootenay Central

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Brittny Anderson
    Brittny Anderson
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Kelly Vandenberghe
    Kelly Vandenberghe
    Conservative
  • Nicole Charlwood
    Nicole Charlwood
    Green
  • Corinne Mori
    Corinne Mori
    Independent
Kootenay Central is a provincial riding located in the Kootenay region. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Brittny Anderson who first took office in 2020. Anderson collected 7,296 votes, winning 41.78 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For this election, Kootenay Central was renamed from Nelson-Creston. The riding lost Christina Lake, but gained Nakusp, New Denver and Silverton from Kootenay West.

Voters will decide who will represent Kootenay Central during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Brittny Anderson (Incumbent)

Conservative: Kelly Vandenberghe

Green: Nicole Charlwood

Independent: Corinne Mori

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

