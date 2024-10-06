SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: North Vancouver-Seymour

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Susie Chant
    Susie Chant
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Sam Chandola
    Sam Chandola
    Conservative
  • Subhadarshi Tripathy
    Subhadarshi Tripathy
    Green
  • Mitchell Baker
    Mitchell Baker
    Independent
North Vancouver-Seymour is a provincial riding located on Metro Vancouver’s North Shore. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Susie Chant who first took office in 2020. Chant collected 12,891 votes, winning 46.84 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

North Vancouver-Seymour saw the addition of North Lonsdale and parts of Lynn Creek from the North Vancouver-Lonsdale riding.

Voters will decide who will represent North Vancouver-Seymour during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Susie Chant (Incumbent)

Conservative: Sam Chandola

Green: Subhadarshi Tripathy

Independent: Mitchell Baker

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

