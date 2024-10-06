SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Richmond-Bridgeport

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Teresa Wat
    Teresa Wat
    Conservative
    Incumbent
  • Linda Li
    Linda Li
    NDP
  • Tamás Revóczi
    Tamás Revóczi
    Green
  • Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan
    Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan
    Independent
  • Charlie Smith
    Charlie Smith
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Richmond-Bridgeport is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding was represented by Conservative MLA Teresa Wat who first took office in 2013. Wat collected 7,675 votes, winning 51.26 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Richmond-Bridgeport, previously named Richmond North Centre, lost Bridgeport and neighbourhoods east of No. 2 Road and south of Westminster Highway in this election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond-Bridgeport during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

Conservative: Teresa Wat (Incumbent)

NDP: Linda Li

Green: Tamás Revóczi

Independent: Glynnis Hoi Sum Chan

Independent: Charlie Smith

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices