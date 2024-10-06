SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Quilchena

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Callista Ryan
    Callista Ryan
    NDP
  • Dallas Brodie
    Dallas Brodie
    Conservative
  • Michael Barkusky
    Michael Barkusky
    Green
  • Caroline Ying-Mei Wang
    Caroline Ying-Mei Wang
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver-Quilchena is a provincial riding located in the City of Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, who was first elected in 2022. Falcon collected 6,200 votes, winning 58.61 per cent of the vote in the 2022 byelection.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Portions of Vancouver-Quilchena were removed and added to Vancouver-Point Grey as a part of the redistribution.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Quilchena during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Callista Ryan

Conservative: Dallas Brodie

Green: Michael Barkusky

Independent: Caroline Ying-Mei Wang

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices