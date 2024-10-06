BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Quilchena

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver-Quilchena is a provincial riding located in the City of Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by BC United Leader Kevin Falcon, who was first elected in 2022. Falcon collected 6,200 votes, winning 58.61 per cent of the vote in the 2022 byelection.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Portions of Vancouver-Quilchena were removed and added to Vancouver-Point Grey as a part of the redistribution.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Quilchena during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.