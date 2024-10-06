BC election 2024 results: North Island

Send this page to someone via email

North Island is a provincial riding located in the Vancouver Island region. This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Michele Babchuk who first took office in 2020. Babchuk collected 12,467 votes, winning 50.75 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:29 B.C. election: A look at North Island riding

North Island has historically been an NDP stronghold, but past results are not always a prediction of the future and the Conservaties are targeting this seat.

Story continues below advertisement

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent North Island during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates NDP: Michele Babchuk (Incumbent) Conservative: Anna Kindy Green: Nic Dedeluk