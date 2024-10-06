BC election 2024 results: Langley-Abbotsford

Send this page to someone via email

Langley-Abbotsford is a provincial riding located in the Fraser Valley.

This riding was created out of parts of Langley, Langley East, Abbotsford West and Abbotsford South.

John Aldag represented the riding of Cloverdale-Langley City in the House of Commons as a Liberal MP from 2015 to 2019 and 2021 to 2024.

He ran as an NDP candidate in the 2024 provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Langley-Abbotsford during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.