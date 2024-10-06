BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Guildford

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey-Guildford is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Surrey region. This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Garry Begg who first took office in 2017. Begg collected 10,403 votes, winning 60.59 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

The BC NDP cruised to victory in Surrey-Guildford in 2020, with Begg winning by 13.2 per cent, but the Conservatives have being paying particular attention to Surrey and polls show it could be paying off. This will be one Surrey riding to watch in the 2024 election.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Guildford during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: Garry Begg (Incumbent) Conservative: Honveer Randhawa Green: Manjeet Sahota Independent: Kabir Qurban