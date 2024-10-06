SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Guildford

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Garry Begg
    Garry Begg
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Honveer Randhawa
    Honveer Randhawa
    Conservative
  • Manjeet Sahota
    Manjeet Sahota
    Green
  • Kabir Qurban
    Kabir Qurban
    Independent
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Surrey-Guildford is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Surrey region. This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Garry Begg who first took office in 2017. Begg collected 10,403 votes, winning 60.59 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Guildford riding'
B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Guildford riding

The BC NDP cruised to victory in Surrey-Guildford in 2020, with Begg winning by 13.2 per cent, but the Conservatives have being paying particular attention to Surrey and polls show it could be paying off. This will be one Surrey riding to watch in the 2024 election.

Story continues below advertisement

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Guildford during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Garry Begg (Incumbent)

Conservative: Honveer Randhawa

Green: Manjeet Sahota

Independent: Kabir Qurban

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices