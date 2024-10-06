SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Penticton-Summerland

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tina Lee
    Tina Lee
    NDP
  • Amelia Boultbee
    Amelia Boultbee
    Conservative
  • Bradley Bartsch
    Bradley Bartsch
    Green
  • Roger Harrington
    Roger Harrington
    Independent
  • Anna Paddon
    Anna Paddon
    Independent
  • Tracy St Claire
    Tracy St Claire
    Non-affiliated/No affiliation
Penticton-Summerland is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays & Okanagan regions. This riding was represented by BC United MLA Dan Ashton who first took office in 2013. Ashton collected 13,217 votes, winning 48.19 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

This riding was previously known as Penticton. It was renamed for the 2024 provincial election and had small boundary changes.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Penticton-Summerland during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

