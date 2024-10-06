SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Strathcona

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Joan Phillip
    Joan Phillip
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Scotty Muller
    Scotty Muller
    Conservative
  • Simon de Weerdt
    Simon de Weerdt
    Green
  • Kimball Cariou
    Kimball Cariou
    Communist Party of BC
Vancouver-Strathcona is a provincial riding located in the City of Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Joan Phillip who first took office in 2023. Phillip collected 5,459 votes, winning 67.79 per cent of the vote in a 2023 byelection.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The changes saw this riding renamed from Vancouver-Mount Pleasant to Vancouver-Strathcona. It also lost the Gastown neighbourhood to Vancouver-Yaletown and lost southern Mount Pleasant to Vancouver-Little Mountain.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Strathcona during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Joan Phillip (Incumbent)

Conservative: Scotty Muller

Green: Simon de Weerdt

Communist Party of BC: Kimball Cariou

