BC election 2024 results: Maple Ridge East

Maple Ridge East is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver region.

This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Bob D’Eith who first took office in 2017. D’Eith collected 13,915 votes, winning 55.27 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:40 B.C. election: A look at Maple Ridge-East riding

It is a riding to watch this provincial election.

When D’Eith won in 2017, this was a crucial flip for the NDP and the party wants to keep it that way.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Maple Ridge East had minor boundary changes.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Maple Ridge East during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates NDP: Bob D'Eith (Incumbent) Conservative: Lawrence Mok Green: Kylee Williams