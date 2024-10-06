SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Hastings

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Niki Sharma
    Niki Sharma
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Jacob Burdge
    Jacob Burdge
    Conservative
  • Bridget Burns
    Bridget Burns
    Green
  • Zsolt Kiss
    Zsolt Kiss
    Independent
Vancouver-Hastings is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP Attorney General Niki Sharma who first took office in 2020. Sharma collected 13,362 votes, winning 60.56 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Vancouver-Hastings was one of the few B.C. ridings that did not see boundary changes for this election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Hastings during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Niki Sharma (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jacob Burdge

Green: Bridget Burns

Independent: Zsolt Kiss

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

