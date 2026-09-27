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1 comment

  1. Mike
    September 27, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    ndp and eby have been a complete failure. debt, taxes, more debt. between the spending of liberals federally and provincial ndp, our services are going to be cut significantly or taxed even more to keep up.

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BC Conservatives makes 1st policy announcement of election campaign

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 27, 2026 2:01 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Impact of competing municipal and provincial elections in B.C.'
Impact of competing municipal and provincial elections in B.C.
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B.C. Conservative Interim Leader Lorne Doerkson is set to make a campaign announcement as the provincial snap election nears the end of its first week.

Doerkson is expected to unveil the party’s first policy announcement as it kicks off the campaign.

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It’s also Doerkson’s first official campaign appearance since the election began.

Days after the election was called on Tuesday, Doerkson’s party leads the way with a new poll suggesting 43 per cent of leaning and decided voters intend to vote for the Conservatives. The number is up six points in just 11 days.

The BC NDP are now down six points at 35 per cent, dropping from a slim four-point advantage they held 12 days earlier.

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