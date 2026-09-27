BC Conservatives makes 1st policy announcement of election campaign

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B.C. Conservative Interim Leader Lorne Doerkson is set to make a campaign announcement as the provincial snap election nears the end of its first week.

Doerkson is expected to unveil the party’s first policy announcement as it kicks off the campaign.

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It’s also Doerkson’s first official campaign appearance since the election began.

Days after the election was called on Tuesday, Doerkson’s party leads the way with a new poll suggesting 43 per cent of leaning and decided voters intend to vote for the Conservatives. The number is up six points in just 11 days.

The BC NDP are now down six points at 35 per cent, dropping from a slim four-point advantage they held 12 days earlier.