Politics

BC election 2024 results: Prince George-Mackenzie

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Prince George-Mackenzie is a provincial riding located in the North & Cariboo-Thompson region.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Mike Morris who first took office in 2013. Morris collected 8,543 votes, winning 50.8 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

In March 2023 Morris announced he would not be seeking another term in office.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince George-Mackenzie during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Shar McCrory

Conservative: Kiel Giddens

Green: James Steidle

Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Rachael Weber

