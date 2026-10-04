B.C.’s Eby promises new tax on millionaires to help pay for health care

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British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his party will introduce a new tax bracket for those who earn $1 million or more to help pay for health care, if re-elected.

The leader made the announcement Sunday, while campaigning in Comox on Vancouver Island, after he toured ridings in southern British Columbia ahead of the Oct. 24 election day.

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Eby says he will offer additional details about the new tax bracket at a campaign stop in Victoria.

He says his party cheers for those have been financially successfully, but it is also right to ask “people who earn a little bit more to pitch-in in a moment like this,” when strong public services are needed.

The announcement comes after Eby said his government would introduce price guards for certain groceries, as well as gasoline and diesel, while temporarily lowering the provincial motor fuel tax by 10 cents per litres.

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Eby said during the early phases of the campaign that his party would introduce a new tax on empty condominiums and lift the speculation and vacancy tax.