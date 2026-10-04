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3 comments

  1. Ironic Comedy
    October 4, 2026 at 6:31 pm

    Is he trying to drive job producers away?

  2. Eby sucks
    October 4, 2026 at 6:22 pm

    ANOTHER millionaire tax. Perfect. More medical specialists will
    Leave this cesspool of BC. Less jobs will be created. All this guy can do is tax hard working people and give taxpayers land away. Oh and constantly whine about Trump.

  3. Raymond L.
    October 4, 2026 at 6:21 pm

    “If he gets re-elected”. Is that something he learned from Trump?

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Politics

B.C.’s Eby promises new tax on millionaires to help pay for health care

By Wolfgang Depner The Canadian Press
Posted October 4, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
David Eby View image in full screen
B.C. NDP Leader David Eby steps off his bus for a provincial election campaign stop as artwork of Ozzy Osbourne is seen outside a music shop, in Grand Forks, B.C., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
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British Columbia NDP Leader David Eby says his party will introduce a new tax bracket for those who earn $1 million or more to help pay for health care, if re-elected.

The leader made the announcement Sunday, while campaigning in Comox on Vancouver Island, after he toured ridings in southern British Columbia ahead of the Oct. 24 election day.

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Eby says he will offer additional details about the new tax bracket at a campaign stop in Victoria.

He says his party cheers for those have been financially successfully, but it is also right to ask “people who earn a little bit more to pitch-in in a moment like this,” when strong public services are needed.

The announcement comes after Eby said his government would introduce price guards for certain groceries, as well as gasoline and diesel, while temporarily lowering the provincial motor fuel tax by 10 cents per litres.

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Eby said during the early phases of the campaign that his party would introduce a new tax on empty condominiums and lift the speculation and vacancy tax.

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© 2026 The Canadian Press

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