BC election 2024 results: Peace River South

Peace River South is a provincial riding located in B.C.’s Peace region. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by independent MLA Mike Bernier who first took office in 2013. Bernier collected 3,862 votes, winning 51.19 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

There is no politician better known in the region than Bernier, a former mayor and long-time BC United (formerly BC Liberal) MLA who is running as an independent after his former party’s implosion.

The area has never been competitive for the NDP, setting up a showdown on the right between Bernier and BC Conservative candidate Larry Neufeld.

The BC Conservatives need the seats in the Peace region to boost their chances of forming a government.

Peace River South is not one of the many ridings that saw changes to their boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Peace River South during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Mike Bernier (Incumbent) NDP: Marshall Bigsby Conservative: Larry Neufeld