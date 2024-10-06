SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Politics

BC election 2024 results: Mid Island-Pacific Rim

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
    Josie Osborne
    NDP
    Incumbent
    Adam Hayduk
    Conservative
    Ross Reid
    Green
Mid Island-Pacific Rim is a provincial riding located in the Vancouver Island region. This riding was represented by NDP MLA Josie Osborne who first took office in 2020. Osborne collected 14,298 votes, winning 58.22 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Mid Island-Pacific Rim during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Josie Osborne (Incumbent)

Conservative: Adam Hayduk

Green: Ross Reid

