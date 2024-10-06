BC election 2024 results: Oak Bay-Gordon Head

Send this page to someone via email

Oak Bay-Gordon Head is a provincial riding located in the Vancouver Island region. This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Murray Rankin who first took office in 2020. Rankin collected 14,748 votes, winning 51.12 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Oak Bay-Gordon Head during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.