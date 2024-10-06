BC election 2024 results: Cariboo-Chilcotin

Send this page to someone via email

Cariboo-Chilcotin is a provincial riding located in B.C.’s Cariboo region. In the last sitting of the legislature, the riding was represented by Conservative MLA Lorne Doerkson who was elected with BC United in 2020. Doerkson collected 6,600 votes, winning 51.25 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Several communities have been added to Cariboo-Chilcotin this year, including Ashcroft, Cache Creek, Clinton, Savnona, Tobiano and Cherry Creek.

Voters will decide who will represent Cariboo-Chilcotin during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.