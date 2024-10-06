BC election 2024 results: Prince George-Valemount

Send this page to someone via email

Prince George-Valemount is a provincial riding located in The North & Cariboo-Thompson region. This riding was represented by BC United MLA Shirley Bond who first took office in 2009. Bond collected 9,703 votes, winning 55.62 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Prince George-Valemount during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.