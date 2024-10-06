BC election 2024 results: West Vancouver-Sea to Sky

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, North Shore & Sunshine Coast region. This riding was represented by BC United MLA Jordan Sturdy who first took office in 2013. Sturdy collected 9,249 votes, winning 37.54 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:49 B.C. election: A look at West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding

West Vancouver-Sea to Sky was the closest race in the 2020 election, with Sturdy beating BC Green Party candidate Jeremy Valeriote by just .24 per cent. Valeriote is running again and will be joined by Conservative candidate and philanthropist Yuri Fulmer and NDP canadidate Jen Ford, who is also the former Union of BC Municipalities president.

Story continues below advertisement

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent West Vancouver-Sea to Sky during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates NDP: Jen Ford Conservative: Yuri Fulmer Green: Jeremy Valeriote