Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-West End

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Spencer Chandra Herbert
    Spencer Chandra Herbert
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Jon Ellacott
    Jon Ellacott
    Conservative
  • Eoin O'Dwyer
    Eoin O'Dwyer
    Green
  • Carl Turnbull
    Carl Turnbull
    Independent
Vancouver-West End is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Spencer Chandra Herbert who first took office in 2008. Chandra Herbert collected 12,439 votes, winning 62.31 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

This is one of the few B.C. ridings that did not see boundary adjustments ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-West End during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Spencer Chandra Herbert (Incumbent)

Conservative: Jon Ellacott

Green: Eoin O'Dwyer

Independent: Carl Turnbull

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

