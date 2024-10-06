BC election 2024 results: Burnaby Centre

Send this page to someone via email

Burnaby Centre is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Anne Kang who first took office in 2017. Kang collected 9,190 votes, winning 56.62 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

In the 2024 election, this riding was created out of parts of Burnaby-Deer Lake, Burnaby North and small parts of Burnaby-Lougheed and Burnaby-Edmonds.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Burnaby Centre during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

