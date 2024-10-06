BC election 2024 results: West Kelowna-Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna-Peachland is a provincial riding located in the Okanagan. It is a newly created riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new riding was created out of parts of Kelowna West, Penticton and a small part of Fraser-Nicola.

Voters will decide who will represent West Kelowna-Peachland during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

