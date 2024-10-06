SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: West Kelowna-Peachland

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Krystal Smith
    Krystal Smith
    NDP
  • Macklin McCall
    Macklin McCall
    Conservative
  • Stephen Johnston
    Stephen Johnston
    Non-affiliated/No affiliation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

West Kelowna-Peachland is a provincial riding located in the Okanagan. It is a newly created riding for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new riding was created out of parts of Kelowna West, Penticton and a small part of Fraser-Nicola.

Voters will decide who will represent West Kelowna-Peachland during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Krystal Smith

Conservative: Macklin McCall

Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Stephen Johnston

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices