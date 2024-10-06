SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Kelli Paddon
    Kelli Paddon
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • A'aliya Warbus
    A'aliya Warbus
    Conservative
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Chilliwack-Cultus Lake is a provincial riding located in the Fraser Valley. This riding, originally called Chilliwack-Kent, was represented by NDP MLA Kelli Paddon who first took office in 2020. Paddon collected 8,268 votes, winning 36.42 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

This new riding was created out of parts the Chilliwack and former Chilliwack-Kent ridings and includes communities such as Yarrow, Vedder Crossing and Cultus Lake.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Chilliwack-Cultus Lake during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Kelli Paddon (Incumbent)

Conservative: A'aliya Warbus

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices