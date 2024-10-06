BC election 2024 results: Chilliwack-Cultus Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Chilliwack-Cultus Lake is a provincial riding located in the Fraser Valley. This riding, originally called Chilliwack-Kent, was represented by NDP MLA Kelli Paddon who first took office in 2020. Paddon collected 8,268 votes, winning 36.42 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

This new riding was created out of parts the Chilliwack and former Chilliwack-Kent ridings and includes communities such as Yarrow, Vedder Crossing and Cultus Lake.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Chilliwack-Cultus Lake during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.