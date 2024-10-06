SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-South Granville

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Vancouver-South Granville is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Vancouver region. This riding was represented by NDP MLA Brenda Bailey who first took office in 2020. Bailey collected 11,484 votes, winning 46.77 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

The riding was created under the 2021 B.C. electorial redistribution out of parts of Vancouver-Fairview, Vancouver-False Creek and Vancouver-Point Grey.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-South Granville during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Brenda Bailey (Incumbent)

Conservative: Aron Lageri

Green: Adam Hawk

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

