Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Politics

BC election 2024 results: Surrey-Panorama

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Jinny Sims
    Jinny Sims
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Bryan Tepper
    Bryan Tepper
    Conservative
  • Paramjit Rai
    Paramjit Rai
    Freedom Party
Surrey-Panorama is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Surrey region. This riding is currently represented by NDP MLA Jinny Sims who first took office in 2017. Sims collected 12,336 votes, winning 55.07 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Panorama riding'
B.C. election: A look at Surrey-Panorama riding

Sims won this Surrey riding by more than 13.2 per cent in 2020, but the Conservatives have been paying particular attention to Surrey and polls show it could be paying off. In a riding to watch, Sims will face off against Conservative Bryan Tepper, who was moved from Surrey-White Rock.

Story continues below advertisement

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Surrey-Panorama during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Jinny Sims (Incumbent)

Conservative: Bryan Tepper

Freedom Party: Paramjit Rai

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

