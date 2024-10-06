BC election 2024 results: Coquitlam-Maillardville

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam-Maillardville is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver. This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Selina Robinson who first took office in 2020. Robinson collected 12,278 votes, winning 59.7 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Coquitlam-Maillardville during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

