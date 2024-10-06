SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Kelowna-Mission

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Harpreet Badohal
    Harpreet Badohal
    NDP
  • Gavin Dew
    Gavin Dew
    Conservative
  • Billy Young
    Billy Young
    Green
  • Ashley Ramsay
    Ashley Ramsay
    Non-affiliated/No affiliation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna-Mission is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays and Okanagan regions.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Renee Merrifield who first took office in 2020. Merrifield collected 13,483 votes, winning 50.76 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

In May Merrifield announced she would not be running in the 2020 provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Kelowna-Mission now comprises the southeastern portion of the Regional District of Central Okanagan, including the southern part of Kelowna.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Kelowna-Mission during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Harpreet Badohal

Conservative: Gavin Dew

Green: Billy Young

Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Ashley Ramsay

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices