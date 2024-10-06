BC election 2024 results: Kelowna-Mission

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna-Mission is a provincial riding located in the Kootenays and Okanagan regions.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Renee Merrifield who first took office in 2020. Merrifield collected 13,483 votes, winning 50.76 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

In May Merrifield announced she would not be running in the 2020 provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Kelowna-Mission now comprises the southeastern portion of the Regional District of Central Okanagan, including the southern part of Kelowna.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Kelowna-Mission during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.