BC election 2024 results: Kamloops-North Thompson

Kamloops-North Thompson is a provincial riding located in the North & Cariboo-Thompson region.

This riding was represented by BC Liberal Party MLA Peter Milobar who first took office in 2020. Milobar collected 9,341 votes, winning 40.99 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Milobar ran in the 2024 election as the Conservative candidate in Kamloops Centre.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Kamloops-North Thompson during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.