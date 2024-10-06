BC election 2024 results: Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Send this page to someone via email

Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP Post Secondary Education and Future Skills Minister Lisa Beare who first took office in 2017. Beare collected 15,877 votes, winning 63.41 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

The riding was not one of the many districts that saw boundary changes ahead of this election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters will decide who will represent Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.