BC election 2024 results: Coquitlam-Burke Mountain

Coquitlam-Burke Mountain is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver region.

This riding was represented by BC NDP MLA Fin Donnelly who first took office in 2020. Donnelly collected 12,627 votes, winning 54.94 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

On May 9, 2024, Donnelly announced he would be retiring as an MLA at the next election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Coquitlam-Burke Mountain during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

