BC election 2024 results: Richmond Centre

Richmond Centre is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Henry Yao who first took office in 2020. Yao collected 6,743 votes, winning 50.67 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Richmond Centre was renamed from Richmond South Centre and lost areas south of Blundell Road and west of Gilbert Road to Richmond-Steveston.

Voters will decide who will represent Richmond Centre during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.