BC election 2024 results: Kelowna Centre

Kelowna Centre is a provincial riding located in the Okanagan. This is a new riding created ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new riding of Kelowna Centre consists of areas that were previously part of Kelowna West, including downtown Kelowna and the Glenmore neighbourhood, along with areas transferred from Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-Lake Country.

Voters will decide who will represent Kelowna Centre during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

