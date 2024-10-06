SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Kelowna Centre

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Loyal Wooldridge
    Loyal Wooldridge
    NDP
  • Kristina Loewen
    Kristina Loewen
    Conservative
  • Bryce Tippe
    Bryce Tippe
    Green
  • Michael Humer
    Michael Humer
    Non-affiliated/No affiliation
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Kelowna Centre is a provincial riding located in the Okanagan. This is a new riding created ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new riding of Kelowna Centre consists of areas that were previously part of Kelowna West, including downtown Kelowna and the Glenmore neighbourhood, along with areas transferred from Kelowna-Mission and Kelowna-Lake Country.

Voters will decide who will represent Kelowna Centre during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Loyal Wooldridge

Conservative: Kristina Loewen

Green: Bryce Tippe

Non-affiliated/No affiliation: Michael Humer

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices