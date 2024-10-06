SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Nanaimo-Gabriola Island

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Sheila Malcolmson
    Sheila Malcolmson
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Dale Parker
    Dale Parker
    Conservative
  • Shirley Lambrecht
    Shirley Lambrecht
    Green
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Nanaimo-Gabriola Island is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Sheila Malcolmson who first took office in 2019. Malcolmson collected 14,344 votes, winning 54.49 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

This riding was created out of parts of Nanaimo-North Cowichan and Nanaimo.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Nanaimo-Gabriola Island during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Sheila Malcolmson (Incumbent)

Conservative: Dale Parker

Green: Shirley Lambrecht

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices