BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Yaletown

Vancouver-Yaletown is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Vancouver region. It was created under the 2021 B.C. electoral redistribution after the riding of Vancouver-False Creek was carved up. The riding is also comprised of parts of the Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding.

Eyes will be on Vancouver-Yaletown as Conservative candidate and former Vancouver city councillor Melissa de Genova goes head to hear with NDP candidate and former Vancouver police officer Terry Yung.

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Yaletown during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates NDP: Terry Yung Conservative: Melissa De Genova Green: Dana-Lyn Mackenzie