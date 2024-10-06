SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Vancouver-Yaletown

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Terry Yung
    Terry Yung
    NDP
  • Melissa De Genova
    Melissa De Genova
    Conservative
  • Dana-Lyn Mackenzie
    Dana-Lyn Mackenzie
    Green
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Vancouver-Yaletown is a provincial riding located in the Metro Vancouver, Vancouver region. It was created under the 2021 B.C. electoral redistribution after the riding of Vancouver-False Creek was carved up. The riding is also comprised of parts of the Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Vancouver Yaletown riding'
B.C. election: A look at Vancouver Yaletown riding

Eyes will be on Vancouver-Yaletown as Conservative candidate and former Vancouver city councillor Melissa de Genova goes head to hear with NDP candidate and former Vancouver police officer Terry Yung.

Story continues below advertisement

For many voters, their riding may have changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Vancouver-Yaletown during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Terry Yung

Conservative: Melissa De Genova

Green: Dana-Lyn Mackenzie

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices