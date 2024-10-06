SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: North Coast-Haida Gwaii

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Tamara Davidson
    Tamara Davidson
    NDP
  • Chris Sankey
    Chris Sankey
    Conservative
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Coast-Haida Gwaii is a provincial riding located in northwestern B.C. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by BC NDP MLA Jennifer Rice who first took office in 2013. Rice collected 4,544 votes, winning 72.82 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

North Coast-Haida Gwaii was one of the few B.C. ridings that did not see changes ahead of the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

Voters will decide who will represent North Coast-Haida Gwaii during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Tamara Davidson

Conservative: Chris Sankey

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices