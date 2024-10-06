BC election 2024 results: New Westminster-Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

New Westminster-Coquitlam is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Jennifer Whiteside who first took office in 2020. Whiteside collected 15,903 votes, winning 60.25 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

New Westminster-Coquitlam now includes areas from the former New Westminster riding, and parts of the adjusted Coquitlam-Maillardville electoral district.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent New Westminster-Coquitlam during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.