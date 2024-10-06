BC election 2024 results: West Vancouver-Capilano

Send this page to someone via email

West Vancouver-Capilano is a provincial riding located on the North Shore in Metro Vancouver. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by independent MLA Karin Kirkpatrick who first took office in 2020 with BC United. Kirkpatrick collected 12,734 votes, winning 53.55 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

1:27 B.C. election: A look at West Vancouver-Capilano riding

This will be a riding to watch. Kirkpatrick had originally announced plans to retire from politics, but reversed the decision and opted to run as an independent after the implosion of BC United (formerly the BC Liberals). This was once one of the safest BC Liberal seats, setting up a showdown on the right between Kirkpatrick and BC Conservative candidate Lynne Block.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

For this election, West Vancouver-Capilano gained portions of West Vancouver-Sea to Sky.

Voters will decide who will represent West Vancouver-Capilano during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates Independent: Karin Kirkpatrick (Incumbent) NDP: Sara Eftekhar Conservative: Lynne Block Green: Archie Kaario