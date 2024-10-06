SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Ladysmith-Oceanside

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Adam Walker
    Adam Walker
    Independent
    Incumbent
  • Stephanie Higginson
    Stephanie Higginson
    NDP
  • Brett Fee
    Brett Fee
    Conservative
  • Laura Ferreira
    Laura Ferreira
    Green
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Ladysmith-Oceanside is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. This is a newly created riding for the 2024 election, but the incumbent in the area is independent Adam Walker, who was elected in the Parksville-Qualicum riding with the NDP in 2020. Walker collected 13,207 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Click to play video: 'B.C. election: A look at Ladysmith-Oceanside riding'
B.C. election: A look at Ladysmith-Oceanside riding

Walker, who was removed from the NDP caucus in 2023, is now running as an independent, while the NDP is running former BC School Trustees’ Association president Stephanie Higginson and the BC Conservatives are running Brett Fee.

Story continues below advertisement

Many voters have seen changes to their ridings for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new district of Ladysmith-Oceanside wraps around the City of Nanaimo, bringing together the community of Ladysmith and surrounding communities in the Cowichan Valley Regional District along with rural areas est of the Regional District of Nanaimo and the Oceanside region to the north.

Parts of this riding were once considered a safe haven for the BC Liberals.

Voters will decide who will represent Ladysmith-Oceanside during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

Independent: Adam Walker (Incumbent)

NDP: Stephanie Higginson

Conservative: Brett Fee

Green: Laura Ferreira

Advertisement
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices