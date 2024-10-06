BC election 2024 results: Ladysmith-Oceanside

Send this page to someone via email

Ladysmith-Oceanside is a provincial riding located on Vancouver Island. This is a newly created riding for the 2024 election, but the incumbent in the area is independent Adam Walker, who was elected in the Parksville-Qualicum riding with the NDP in 2020. Walker collected 13,207 votes, winning 42 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Walker, who was removed from the NDP caucus in 2023, is now running as an independent, while the NDP is running former BC School Trustees’ Association president Stephanie Higginson and the BC Conservatives are running Brett Fee.

Many voters have seen changes to their ridings for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

The new district of Ladysmith-Oceanside wraps around the City of Nanaimo, bringing together the community of Ladysmith and surrounding communities in the Cowichan Valley Regional District along with rural areas est of the Regional District of Nanaimo and the Oceanside region to the north.

Parts of this riding were once considered a safe haven for the BC Liberals.

Voters will decide who will represent Ladysmith-Oceanside during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Candidates Independent: Adam Walker (Incumbent) NDP: Stephanie Higginson Conservative: Brett Fee Green: Laura Ferreira