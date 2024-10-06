SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

BC election 2024 results: Port Moody-Burquitlam

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 6, 2024 4:00 am
1 min read
Registered candidates
  • Rick Glumac
    Rick Glumac
    NDP
    Incumbent
  • Kerry van Aswegen
    Kerry van Aswegen
    Conservative
  • Samantha Agtarap
    Samantha Agtarap
    Green
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Port Moody-Burquitlam is a provincial riding located in Metro Vancouver’s Tri-Cities region. In the last sitting of the legislature, it was represented by NDP MLA Rick Glumac who first took office in 2017. Glumac collected 12,783 votes, winning 53.75 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

Many voters have seen changes to their riding boundaries for the 2024 election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Story continues below advertisement

This riding has been renamed from Port Moody-Coquitlam, with minor changes.

Voters will decide who will represent Port Moody-Burquitlam during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.

Candidates

NDP: Rick Glumac (Incumbent)

Conservative: Kerry van Aswegen

Green: Samantha Agtarap

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices