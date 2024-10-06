BC election 2024 results: Bulkley Valley-Stikine

Send this page to someone via email

Bulkley Valley-Stikine is a provincial riding located in the North & Cariboo-Thompson region.

This riding was represented by NDP MLA Nathan Cullen who first took office in 2020. Cullen collected 3,745 votes, winning 51.77 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

From 2009 to 2020, this riding was known as Stikine.

For the 2024 provincial election, Bulkley Valley-Stikine comprises the entire Stikine Region, the northern portion of the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine and a small area of the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako containing the communities of Smithers and Telkwa.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

Story continues below advertisement

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Bulkley Valley-Stikine during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.