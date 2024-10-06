BC election 2024 results: Nechako Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Nechako Lakes is a provincial riding located in The North & Cariboo-Thompson region. This riding was represented by Conservative MLA John Rustad who first took office in 2005. Rustad collected 4,611 votes, winning 52.24 per cent of the vote in the 2020 B.C. provincial election.

For many voters, their riding changed in this upcoming provincial election.

Following the 2020 provincial election, the Electoral Boundaries Commission was required to complete a redistribution of seats.

After the final report was released, an act was passed in 2023 to increase seats in the B.C. legislature from 87 to 93. This includes four new ridings in the Lower Mainland, one on Vancouver Island, and one in the Interior.

In addition, 72 ridings had their boundaries adjusted. Forty-one ridings had their names changed.

Voters will decide who will represent Nechako Lakes during the upcoming B.C. provincial election on Oct. 19, 2024.

Story continues below advertisement

Visit this page on election night for a complete breakdown of up-to-the-minute results.